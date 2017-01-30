SUV Crashes Into Home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Police in Lexington are investigating after a car crashed into a home Sunday.

According to police, someone stole a SUV from Knightsbridge Lane Sunday afternoon then lost control while driving around a corner, hitting a car, jumping the curb, knocking over a sign, taking out a fence, then crashing into a house on Treeline Way.

The owner of that home says kids were inside during the crash.

The homeowner, Jessica Wilder said, “We heard a noise like a ‘bam’. I guess that was the fence going and then we felt a very big vibration you know like a boom we felt and heard it and so I jumped out and looked out the door and I see three kids running by.”

Officers think two men and two women ran away from the SUV after the crash.