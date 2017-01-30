Slippery Monday Morning, Clearing Skies & Cold

Slippery road conditions for your Monday commute with wind chill values in the teens, light snow lingers in eastern Kentucky. Skies will start to clear by late morning with partly cloudy skies, high temps will be in the middle 30’s. Increasing clouds overnight, temps warm throughout the night with us waking up in the lower 40’s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with more mild temps in the upper 40’s, winds will be breezy. Mild again Wednesday with overcast skies and a chance of isolated rain showers. Temps fall back below average for Thursday and Friday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke