Semi Truck, 2 Cars Collide on I-75

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say slick roads are the culprit in an accident on I-75 Sunday night, near the 115 mile marker around Newtown Pike.

Officers say at around 9:30 p.m. a semi truck and two cars collided on the northbound side of the interstate.

No one was injured, but the semi did end up spilling about 100 gallons of diesel fuel.  Two lanes were shut down while crews cleaned up the spill.

All lanes reopened just before 2:00 a.m.

Police say they responded to more than a dozen accidents overnight in the Lexington area.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Crews Prep for Wintry Mix
Read More»
Robbery
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Police Investigating Robbery that Left Woman Without Wallet or Car
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Accumulating snow expected for your Sunday
Read More»
﻿
More News»