“Red Roses, Dead Roses” – Bluegrass Mystery Theatre

Valentine’s Day is associated with romance, but love isn’t the only bit of intrigue in Bluegrass Mystery Theatre’s upcoming production of “Red Roses, Dead Roses.” Dana Edison and Patti Heying drop by the studio to tell Katie Solove about the comedy laced, of course, with murder.

“Red Roses, Dead Roses” poses the question: What if you had the chance to do it all over again with “the one that got away”?

That’s exactly what is about to happen for Rhee Pete, but you can’t repeat the past without a little bloodshed.

What ensues is comedy, mishap, and murder in a hysterical new show by Leslie Kemp.

Show dates are February 4th at CastlePost (tickets are $75 for a 3 course meal and show. Show begins at 7:00 p.m. To purchase tickets call (859)879-1000 or (859)248-9735,) February 10th at Boone Tavern (tickets are $45 for a 3 course meal and show. Show begins at 7:00 p.m.. To purchase tickets call (859)985-3700,) February 25th on the My Old Kentucky Dinner Train (tickets are $109.95 for adults, $69.95 for kids and includes a 4 course meal, show and 2.5 hr. train ride. Train leaves at 4pm. Call (866)801-3463 to purchase tickets,) and February 26th at Columbia’s Downtown (Dinner starts at 6pm. Tickets are $29.99 and includes a 3 course meal & show. To purchase tickets call (859)494-2877.)

For more information, visit bluegrassmysterytheatre.com, and don’t forget to like them on Facebook!