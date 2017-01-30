Officer Daniel Ellis to Receive Telmate Fallen Heroes Award

RICHMOND, KY – A ceremony to honor fallen Richmond Police Officer Daniel Ellis will be held on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at the Daniel Ellis Municipal Police Building, during which he will receive the Telmate Fallen Heroes Award.

Officer Ellis, a seven-year veteran of the force, died on November 6, 2015 after being shot while investigating an armed robbery. The award will be accepted by Ellis’ wife, Katie, and their 4-year-old son Luke, and will include a donation to the Daniel Ellis Foundation, Inc., a fund established to promote Officer Ellis’ message of doing good in the community.

“He had a reputation for helping people and being a good person,” says Katie Ellis, “which is where the inspiration for the foundation came from. Our mission is to continue to do good in the community the way Daniel would have.” According to Katie, the funds from the foundation have been able to help pretty much anybody in the community, whether it’s losing a spouse, a child, incurring medical expenses, experiencing a fire, and more. “It’s really helped the healing for me to be able to continue to be positive.”

The Telmate Fallen Heroes Program is one of the company’s community outreach programs. Every month, nominees are presented to a committee and one individual or organization is selected to receive a scholarship/donation to support families of fallen officers or organizations selected by those families.

For more information about Telmate’s Fallen Heroes program visit telmate.com/fallen-heroes.