LPD Investigating Bank Robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Lexington believe they have found the weapon used in a bank robbery on Monday, but haven’t been able to locate the suspect.

Officers say they were called to the Central Bank & Trust on Maple Leaf Drive just before 11:00 a.m.

According to police, a man in dark clothing came into the bank with a surgical knife and demanded money. They say the man ran off on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers say they set up a perimeter and got a helicopter unit in the air to try and track the suspect, but were unsuccessful. They say they believe the man may have gotten into a car.

Investigators believe they found the knife used during the robbery, however, across the street in a parking lot.