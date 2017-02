LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police arrested a driver after he flipped his truck on a Lexington street Monday.

Police say someone called in the accident on Man o’ War Boulevard and Winchester Road just before 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found the truck on its top and the driver trapped inside.

Once he was freed and it was determined he was not injured, police say they arrested him and charged him with driving under the influence.

No one else was in the truck.