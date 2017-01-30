LFD: Fire Deliberately Set Inside Hamburg Walmart

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Someone deliberately set some linens on fire inside the Hamburg Walmart in Lexington Monday night, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Investigators say the call came in around 8:40 p.m.

They say once the fire was set, employees were notified and workers used two fire extinguishers to put the fire out, but not before smoke filled the store, leading to an evacuation of customers and employees.

The fire department brought in fans to clear out the smoke and the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department was notified to inspect the safety of the perishable food in the grocery section, which was closed. The rest of the story was scheduled to reopen late Monday night.

Lexington Police are investigating along with the fire department. Arson investigators will be checking the store’s security camera video to see if it shows the suspect or suspects setting the fire.

No one was injured.

Fire investigators say had the employees not acted quickly and put the fire out, it could have been a much worse, potentially life-threatening situation.