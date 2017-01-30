Lexington Mosque Responds to Temporary Travel Ban

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Muslims in Central Kentucky are reacting to President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban.

Many people at the Islamic Center of Lexington say the temporary ban is unfair.

“People come for better opportunities to this country, not to do terroristic actions,” said Mahmoud Shalash, an imam at the Islamic Center of Lexington. “But if somebody [was] brainwashed and did it why punish others?”

Friday, President Trump signed an executive order that banned nationals from sever Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for at least the next 90 days. The order includes Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Suda and Yemen. It stops all admission of refugees for four months and bans entry of those feeling Syraia indefinitely. The Trump administration says the order is to improve the screening process for people coming from countries believed to be sources of terrorism.

Watch the video to hear what one man, originally from Iraq, has to say about the temporary travel band.