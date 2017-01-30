KSP Search for Missing McCreary County Man

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing McCreary County man.

Troopers say 33-year-old Joshua C. Roberts, from the Pine Knot community, was last seen Thursday, January 26, at about 8:00 a.m. as he was leaving for work. Police say others reported seeing Roberts that day, buy he never returned home. Investigators say Roberts had no vehicle and often traveled by foot through wooded areas.

McCreary County Search and Rescue teams have searched the area surrounding Roberts’ home, but haven’t been able to locate him.

Roberts was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue UK sweatshirt, an orange t-shirt, black work boots, and a ball cap with a penguin logo and the words “Legacy Refrigeration” on it.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (606) 878-6622, or 1-800-222-5555.