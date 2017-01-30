Katie Solove sits down with Jessica Mohler and Neil Chethik, with the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, to talk about this year’s Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame was created to recognize Kentucky writers whose work reflects the character and culture of our commonwealth, and to educate Kentuckians about our state’s rich literary heritage.

For a writer to have been eligible this year, he/she must be 1) published; 2) someone whose writing is of enduring stature; and 3) someone who is connected in a significant way to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

2017’s induction ceremony will be held Thursday, Feb. 2nd at 7:00 p.m. at the Carnegie Center, located at 251 West Second Street in Lexington.

For More Information, head to CarnegieCenterLex.org, or call (859) 254-4175, ext.21.