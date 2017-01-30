Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

Katie Solove sits down with Jessica Mohler and Neil Chethik, with the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, to talk about this year’s Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame was created to recognize Kentucky writers whose work reflects the character and culture of our commonwealth, and to educate Kentuckians about our state’s rich literary heritage.

For a writer to have been eligible this year, he/she must be 1) published; 2) someone whose writing is of enduring stature; and 3) someone who is connected in a significant way to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

2017’s induction ceremony will be held Thursday, Feb. 2nd at 7:00 p.m. at the Carnegie Center, located at 251 West Second Street in Lexington.

For More Information, head to CarnegieCenterLex.org, or call (859) 254-4175, ext.21.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Valentine’s Day Tea Event – Waveland State Historic Site
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Relationship Checkup – University of Kentucky Family Center
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Black History Month at The Lyric Theatre
Read More»
﻿
More News»