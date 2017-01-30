Gusty Winds Develop For Tuesday

Overview: Breezy and cold temperatures will be around for tonight, under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight low temperatures will be around 33 degrees. Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a stray shower, yet the bigger story will be gusty winds around 30 mph. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will be around 49 degrees. Upper 40s continue for Wednesday, with colder temperatures returning Thursday into the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A few spotty rain showers will be possible on Wednesday, with a little wintry mix possible for Friday. The next best chance for precipitation will be on Sunday, with a chance for a widespread wintry mix. There is still plenty of uncertainty with regard to precipitation type and amounts for Sunday, so we will need to keep a close watch on this system.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 33 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and wind gusts around 30 mph will develop, with an afternoon high temperature of 49 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 34 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Wednesday, with a few late day rain showers possible, and a high temperature of 47 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 27 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies will return for Thursday, with a seasonably chilly high temperature of 40 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around for Thursday night, with overnight low temperatures around 22 degrees.

FRIDAY: A wintry mix will be possible, with a cold afternoon high temperature of 36 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and a little wintry mix will be possible, with a low temperature of 20 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Saturday, with a high temperature of 38 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A little wintry mix to snow will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, with an overnight low temperature of 27 degrees.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies and a chance for a more widespread wintry mix to snow will develop for Sunday, with an afternoon high temperature of 39 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Some icy roads will be possible for Sunday night, with the chance for snow lingering, and an overnight low temperature of 30 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little snow will be possible for Monday, with a high temperature of 38 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers