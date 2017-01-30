Delta Operations Returning to Normal After Systems Outage

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Delta flights are departing and a ground stop has been lifted after a systems outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancellations.

In a statement posted on the Atlanta-based airline’s website at 11:45 p.m., CEO Ed Bastian apologized to customers who were impacted by this “frustrating situation.”

Delta says about 150 flights have been cancelled, with more expected.

Bastian says this type of disruption “is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service.”

Delta says a waiver has been issued for travel scheduled on Jan. 29 and 30, for rebooking by Feb. 3.

In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Calls Travel Ban 'Horrible Idea'
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Olympic Runner Mo Farah Unsure How Trump Order May Affect His Return to US
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Casey County Fatal Fire
Read More»
﻿
More News»