Couple Charged with Criminal Abuse

CASEY COUNTY (WTVQ)- In Liberty Kentucky, 26-year-old John Patterson, of Somerset, and 26-year-old Leah Pollaro, of Millersburg, were arrested on January 28, 2017 and charged with Criminal Abuse 2nd Degree. Patterson was also charged with Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia. The two were arrested following an investigation into Pollaro finding the couple’s 11-month-old male unresponsive at the grandparent’s residence on W. KY 80 in Casey County. The child was transported to Pulaski County Hospital and later flown to University of Kentucky Hospital. It was later determined that the child had ingested heroin. The child is in stable condition. Pollaro and Patterson were both lodged in the Casey County jail.