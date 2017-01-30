Casey County Fatal Fire

CASEY COUNTY (WTVQ)- The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating in Casey County after a fire there killed at least one woman Sunday morning.  According to state police, the fire broke out around 2 am in the home on Dry Fork Road. Responders airlifted a 33-year-old man to the hospital in Louisville, where he is still in critical condition. Troopers say a 3-year-old girl was also airlifted and is now in critical condition in Cincinnati. Investigators found female human remains in the home.

