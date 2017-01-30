Bill Seeks Higher Pay for Police, Firefighters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) –Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, has recently co-sponsored a bill to increase pay for police officers, firefighters, and volunteer firefighters.

House Bill 60 seeks to increase the annual pay from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program fund to qualified police officers from $3,000 to $4,000; the Firefighters Foundation Program fund from $3,000 to $4,000; and monies allocated to qualified volunteer fire departments from $8,250 to $11,000.

“Police officers and firefighters risk their lives daily to keep our communities safe, and for that we are incredibly indebted,” said Rep. Pratt. “This bill sends a strong message to the men and women who keep our communities safe that we support them, and that we appreciate all they do to keep our families safe. I look forward to seeing this legislation move through the General Assembly.”

HB 60 has been assigned to the Appropriations & Revenue Committee. If passed, the bill would become law immediately upon the governor’s signature, as it contains an emergency clause.

The Legislature will return for the final 25 days of the 2017 session on February 7, 2017.