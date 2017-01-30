Bardstown Bourbon Co. Announces First Distilling Partnership

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) – Bardstown Bourbon Co. has announced the first partnership in its collaborative distilling program.

The company says Western Spirits Beverage Co. will work with its team to produce whiskey for Western Spirits’ brand portfolio at the Bardstown distillery. Bowling Green-based Western Spirits produces Bird Dog Whiskey, Lexington Bourbon and Calumet Farm Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey.

Bardstown Bourbon recently broke ground on a distillery expansion to double its capacity to 3 million proof gallons.

The company in the heart of Kentucky’s bourbon country also says it plans to open its visitors and events center to the public by this summer. The visitors’ experience will include tours, tastings, event space and a large whiskey collection.

The company started commercial production last September. It produces whiskey, bourbon and rye for its own brands and collaborative partners.

 

