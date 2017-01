ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A young man in Anderson County is recovering after what police are calling an accidental shooting Sunday.

The Anderson News reports 24-year-old Zach Cotton was with friends when someone nearby was cleaning a handgun that discharged and hit cotton in the head.

According to the paper, Cotton’s family says the shot shattered his jawbone.

His dad says the support and well-wishes from the community are amazing.