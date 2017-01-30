Louisville to Hold Pro-Immigration Rally Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WHAS11) – In response to President Trump’s executive order on immigration, ABC affiliate WHAS says Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is planning a rally to celebrate immigrants.

The “Rally for American Values” is expected to feature government, civic and faith leaders, in a show of support for Louisville, which officials say was “founded and strengthened by immigrants.”

President Trump’s executive order was designed to increase powers among immigration officers and also increase efforts to detain as well as deport undocumented immigrants.

Trump has stated his executive order was not a Muslim ban although the countries on his list practice the Muslim faith.

Over the weekend, multiple demonstrations at airports across the country protested the order.

The Rally for American Values will take place Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center.

Information from WHAS11