Where the Trump Executive Order Stands and What Happens Next

Demonstrations erupted across the country today, with thousands of protesters marching outside the White House and in major cities across the country to protest the executive order President Trump signed Friday, which temporarily bans admission of all refugees as well as nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

At airports and customs offices across the country, hundreds were detained amid widespread confusion about how to interpret the order.

Four federal courts issued stays on implementation of various aspects of the order Saturday night, and late Sunday, Department of Homeland Security head John Kelly seemed to backtrack on a key part of the immigration order, saying that green card holders would not be prevented from returning to the U.S. “absent the receipt of significant derogatory information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare.”

And President Trump tweeted Sunday that the order was “not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe.”

Democrats vowed to introduce legislation to shut the order down, and Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsay Graham issued a joint statement saying Trump’s executive order might become a “self-inflicted wound” that “may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security.”

Trump responded in a series of tweets from his personal account, calling the two senators “wrong” and “sadly weak on immigration,” and accused them of “always looking to start World War III.”

Yet the legal opposition continues to grow. Here is where these legal efforts stand.

ABC News’ Teri Whitcraft contributed to this report.