Crews Prep for Wintry Mix

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The city of Lexington has been preparing for Sunday’s winter weather for days.

Officials with the Streets and Roads Department say they’ve had salt trucks out prepping all of the major roads since Saturday afternoon to try and make sure driving conditions will be as safe as possible.

Crews have been treating all of the overpasses and hills in the area to make sure they don’t ice up overnight as the temperature drops and the snow begins to accumulate.

Officials say they don’t expect the conditions to be too bad but that all drivers should still take precaution when out on the roads.

“You know melting snow acts just like rain, you can slide a little bit and nobody can drive on ice, so be very careful of black ice in areas that may be shaded, underpasses, in between large buildings, areas downtown where it’s heavily urbanized,” said Rob Allen, Deputy Director of the Streets and Roads Department.

Crews also ask people not to shovel snow from their driveways or the sidewalk into the road but push it into a pile on the side.