Slick roads overnight into Monday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Central and Eastern Kentucky through 1 AM Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory means that hazardous road conditions are expected due to snow accumulation with reduced visibilities at times. Snow showers have been light through a good portion of the day, but will pick up slightly in intensity through the evening and early overnight hours. Temperatures today dropped back into the 30s and with temperatures overnight expected to drop into the low 20s, snow will begin to stick to the roadways. This will start this evening as temperatures begin to drop. There will be slick spots on the roads, so take your time if you are out driving this evening. Try not to make any sudden stops. If you can avoid the roads this evening, a nice night in is always good. Snow showers will taper off before dawn Monday morning; however, roads will still be snowy and slick. You may want to leave 30 minutes earlier in the morning for safe measure. There may be a brief period of freezing drizzle as snow showers end early Monday morning. Snow totals are showing the same totals from the past two days. Most of Central Kentucky could see ½” to 1 ½” with accumulations between 1” to 2 ½”in Eastern Kentucky. Temperatures will remain cold and in the mid 30s Monday with decreasing clouds. Lows Monday night will stay around freezing with increasing winds into Tuesday. There could be some refreezing overnight into Tuesday, so once again watch out for slick roads. By Tuesday, temperatures will jump back into the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. It will be windy Tuesday afternoon with gusts around 25 mph at times. Temperatures stay around the mid 40s Wednesday before dropping around 40 degrees Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures Friday will settle around the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a rain/snow mix. Saturday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. Similar temperatures are expected Sunday with a slightly better chance for a rain/snow mix.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar