Accumulating snow expected for your Sunday

Temperatures were able to make it into the 40s today with more sunshine. It has been breezy, so it has felt more like the 30s outside. It was nice to see the sun though. Temperatures overnight will drop around 30 degrees with light snow showers developing. Little to no accumulation is expected by Sunday morning. We will however see a better chance for accumulating snow by Sunday late afternoon and evening. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect 4 PM Sunday through 1 AM Monday. The advisory is in place due to the expectation of hazardous roads and reduced visibility at times Sunday afternoon and evening. For Sunday, expect highs around the low to mid 30s and mostly cloudy skies. Isolated snow showers are expected early Sunday before becoming scattered into the afternoon. By the evening hours, snow showers will be widespread throughout the area. Snow showers look to end before dawn Monday. Lows overnight Sunday into Monday will drop into the low 20s. Take it slow Sunday and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go. If you don’t have to be out tomorrow, you might want to stay in and avoid the roads. As for Monday, even though the snow is expected to be out of the area by the morning commute, there will still be snow on the roads causing hazardous conditions. Most of Central Kentucky could see ½” to 1 ½” with accumulations between 1” to 2 ½”in Eastern Kentucky. Temperatures stay cold and in the mid 30s Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. By Tuesday, temperatures will jump back into the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be back in the 40s Wednesday before dropping into the upper 30s Thursday and Friday. There is a slight chance for a late mix Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures Saturday will be right around 40s with a slight chance for rain showers.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar