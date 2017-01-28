Laurel County Sheriff Warns of Phone Scam

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Sheriff’s Office in Laurel County says several people have reported a phone scam.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man calls, identifying himself as Jerry Nolan from a utility company.

He calls from the number 1-800-662-6030 to tell businesses he has not received credit for payments they have made.

The caller then tells victims to go to a local store and get cash to pay.

The Sheriff’s Department is encouraging people to use common sense, and not to answer calls from that 1-800 number.