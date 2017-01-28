Knox County Standoff Ends in Arrest

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A standoff in Knox County has ended in an arrest. According to State Police, the Barbourville Police Department got a call Friday afternoon about a possible domestic violence complaint at a gas station in Bimble.

Officers say when they confronted the man they were looking for he ran away. Then officers chased the man, 50-year-old David Wilson from Lexington for about two hours before finding him inside a home on Hobbs Hollow Road.

That is when a more than 11 hour standoff began as officers tried to negotiate with Wilson. KSP activated its special response team, and they were eventually able to find Wilson Saturday morning in the home’s attic. Police say they took him to the hospital for minor injuries. Now, he is in jail charged with several offenses including endangering officers, terroristic threatening, and having a gun as a convicted felon.