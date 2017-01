LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Clothing retailer ‘Wet Seal’ announced it is closing all of its stores nationwide and laying off all of its employees.

The move includes the store in Fayette Mall in Lexington.

In a letter to employees, company officials said it wasn’t able to raise enough money or find a buyer needed in order to stay open.

The chain has 171 stores in 42 states.