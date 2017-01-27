Tom Rhodes – Comedy off Broadway

World-traveling comedian Tom Rhodes comes by the studio to tell Doug High about his upcoming appearances at Comedy Off Broadway.

The New York Times describes him as “A mostly natural intellect with a knack for reporting the harsh realities of life with a dark and absurdly optimistic cynicism.”

An adventurer forging his own path, Rhodes has built a career that not only includes stand-up specials, a sitcom, a travel show, a late night talk show, numerous live CD’s & DVD’s, his critically acclaimed podcast Tom Rhodes Radio, as well as being a travel writer for the Huffington Post.

Fresh from releasing his new hour special Light Sweet Crude on Netflix and Chill.com Rhodes has had a long raucous career covering every corner of the globe. In 2012 Rhodes was featured in the Showtime stand-up series, Live From Amsterdam (2012). His three half hour stand-up specials include two Comedy Central Presents… (2009 & 2001) and Raw, recorded in Stockholm for Swedish television (2009). He had his own sitcom television show on NBC called Mr. Rhodes (1996 – 1997), his own Late Night Talk show on Dutch television Kevin Masters starring Tom Rhodes (2002 – 2003), and traveled the world as a TV presenter on the Dutch travel program Yorin Travel (2004).

His latest LIVE recording as a double CD Colossus of Me released in 2012. In 2009 Laughspin.com named his DVD Rhode Scholar the Number One Comedy DVD of 2009. As a featured travel writer for Huffington Post his travel story ‘A Tragedy, A Miracle And A Brawl…Welcome to Ireland’ got awarded by the Huffington Post one of the Top 10 Best Travel Stories of 2011. His podcast Tom Rhodes Radio was named one of the Top 10 of Best Podcasts of 2011 by Matador.com and was praised as the best newcomer in The Onion AV’s Club (December 2012).

The International Man of Comedy is currently on his Colossus of Me tour. Catch him at Comedy off Broadway, located at 161 Lexington Green Circle, in Lexington. Performances will be held Friday & Saturday, at 7:15 p.m. & 9:45 p.m., along with one show on Sunday at 7:15 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, head to comedyoffbroadway.com, or call (859) 271-5653.