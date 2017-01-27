Sweat for Surgeries 2.0 – Surgery on Sunday (2)

ABC 36’s Doc-On-Call, physician Ryan Stanton, heads over to Aspire Fitness on Tiverton Way to check out the “Sweat for Surgeries 2.0” fundraiser hosted by Surgery on Sunday.

Sweat for Surgeries is a fundraiser that is a 24-hour, non-stop, fitness training event. The event is presented by Mt. Brilliant Farm.

The fundraiser runs from 5:00 p.m. on January 27 through 5:00 p.m. on January 28.

Individuals can register to participate for 1 hour, 2, 3 or all 24.

Each hour is limited to 30 individuals and the cost is $20 per class or $150 for all 24.

All proceeds benefit Surgery on Sunday to provide outpatient surgeries for the uninsured and underinsured.