Sweat 4 Surgeries 2.0 – Surgery on Sunday (3)

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

ABC 36’s Doc-On-Call, physician Ryan Stanton, heads over to Aspire Fitness on Tiverton Way to check out the “Sweat for Surgeries 2.0” fundraiser hosted by Surgery on Sunday.

Sweat for Surgeries is a fundraiser that is a 24-hour, non-stop, fitness training event. The event is presented by Mt. Brilliant Farm.

The fundraiser runs from 5:00 p.m. on January 27 through 5:00  p.m. on January 28.

Individuals can register to participate for 1 hour, 2, 3 or all 24.

Each hour is limited to 30 individuals and the cost is $20 per class or $150 for all 24.

All proceeds benefit Surgery on Sunday to provide outpatient surgeries for the uninsured and underinsured.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Tom Rhodes – Comedy off Broadway
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Sweat for Surgeries 2.0 – Surgery on Sunday (2)
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Girls on the Run Spring Season
Read More»
﻿
More News»