Slippery Friday Morning, Winter-like Weekend

VERY ICY ROADWAYS for your Friday morning commute, temps stay below freezing through the afternoon so ice will linger. Skies will be cloudy today with breezy winds and high temperatures in the middle 30’s, light snow and flurries are likely throughout the day. Saturday is more seasonal with more breezy winds, early sunshine will give way to mostly cloudy skies…high temps near 40 degrees. Sunday will be cloudy and cold with high temps in the lower 30’s, light snow showers are expected. Next week we stay below average, with the exception of Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke