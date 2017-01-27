“Save My Care” Bus Tour Stops in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A touring health care advocacy group will be gathering along with the Kentucky Center for Equal Justice, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, and Kentucky Voices for Health at a press conference in downtown Lexington on Friday.

The “Save My Care” Bus Tour is traveling across the nation campaigning against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Organizers say 30 million Americans will lose health care in the repeal, 486,000 of them in Kentucky, alone.

State Senator Reginald Thomas and Co-Founder Adam Edelen are scheduled to attend the event, which will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Phoenix Park, located at 100 E. Main Street.

The campaign started in Washington, D.C. on January 18th, and has been moving west. Another press conference in Louisville is scheduled for Saturday.