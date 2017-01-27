Ruling to Set Aside Manslaughter, Arson Conviction Appealed

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A western Kentucky prosecutor is appealing a judge’s ruling to set aside the conviction of a man accused of setting a fire that killed his young son.

The Daily News (http://bit.ly/2jZ6jn9) reports Logan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Gail Guiling said Thursday during a status conference that she had filed paperwork to send the case to the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

Robert Yell, who is 39, was sent to prison 12 years ago after being convicted of manslaughter, assault, arson and other counts in connection with the 2004 fire at the mobile home in Russellville. His 2-year-old son, Cameron Yell, died of smoke inhalation.

Logan Circuit Judge Tyler Gill set aside the conviction last month, saying that the jury’s verdict was based on faulty testimony. He said prosecution witnesses used investigative methods that are now considered outdated and unreliable.

