Prepping for Pregnancy – Frontier Nursing Academy

Eric Burke sits down with Susan Stone, President of Frontier Nursing University, to talk about pre-conception care, and how would-be mothers can most effectively prepare for a healthy pregnancy.

Stone says an aspiring mother needs to be sure to take the following steps:

Make a plan and see a healthcare provider like a Certified Nurse-Midwife or Nurse Practitioner

Get to a healthy weight

Get a physical exam to assure you don’t have any health issues that should be treated before getting pregnant such as diabetes or thyroid issues

Quit smoking and avoid alcohol and other drugs

Take folic acid

Be mindful of your mental health

