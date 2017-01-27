Prepping for Pregnancy – Frontier Nursing Academy

Eric Burke sits down with Susan Stone, President of Frontier Nursing University, to talk about pre-conception care, and how would-be mothers can most effectively prepare for a healthy pregnancy.

Stone says an aspiring mother needs to be sure to take the following steps:

  • Make a plan and see a healthcare provider like a Certified Nurse-Midwife or Nurse Practitioner
  • Get to a healthy weight
  • Get a physical exam to assure you don’t have any health issues that should be treated before getting pregnant such as diabetes or thyroid issues
  • Quit smoking and avoid alcohol and other drugs
  • Take folic acid
  • Be mindful of your mental health

Frontier Nursing University is a private, non-profit, non-residential graduate school of nursing offering community-based, distance education programs leading to the Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, the Master of Science in Nursing Degree and/or post-master’s certificates in advanced practice nursing specialties. The mission of the school is to educate nurses to become competent, entrepreneurial, ethical and compassionate nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners who are leaders in the primary care of women and families with an emphasis on underserved and rural populations.

For more information, head to http://www.frontier.edu/.

 

