Prepping for Pregnancy – Frontier Nursing Academy

Eric Burke sits down with Susan Stone, President of Frontier Nursing University, to talk about pre-conception care, and how would-be mothers can most effectively prepare for a healthy pregnancy.
Stone says an aspiring mother needs to be sure to take the following steps:
- Make a plan and see a healthcare provider like a Certified Nurse-Midwife or Nurse Practitioner
- Get to a healthy weight
- Get a physical exam to assure you don’t have any health issues that should be treated before getting pregnant such as diabetes or thyroid issues
- Quit smoking and avoid alcohol and other drugs
- Take folic acid
- Be mindful of your mental health
