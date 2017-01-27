Mining Death in Pike County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A release from the Energy and Environment Cabinet says that a 42-year-old coal miner was killed Thursday in an accident in an underground Pike County mine.

Ray Hatfield, of Hi Hat Ky., a conveyor belt attendant with 23 years of experience, suffered fatal injuries inside the R&C Coal LLC Mine No. 2 in Pikeville.

The mine was shut down after the fatality and continues to be closed on Friday while an investigation into the fatal accident continues. The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety, sent investigators to the mine Thursday night and they remain on scene.