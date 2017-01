LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington is scheduled to get a second International House of Pancakes.

The new IHOP is scheduled to go in the former Panera Bread location in the Regency Centre.

It is slated to open later this year.

The original IHOP in Lexington is on Palumbo Drive near New Circle Road.

The new restaurant will be the tenth IHOP in Kentucky, according to the company’s website.

The first IHOP opened in California in 1958.