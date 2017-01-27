Lexington Abortion Clinic Closes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Lexington abortion clinic closed it’s doors for good on Friday.

The executive director of the EMW Women’s Clinic announced in a Facebook post earlier this month that the clinic would close January 27th after they were unable to get the license they needed from the state.

EMW’s director says Kentucky’s Inspector General denied their request for a license to operate an abortion clinic, saying they did not fulfill the state’s requirements.

The director argues they did meet all requirements but says due to the license denial and the decision by their landlord not to renew their lease they were forced to close.

The clinic’s closure leaves one abortion provider left in Kentucky, the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville.