KYTC: Crews Pre-treating Roads Ahead of Weekend Weather

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says road crews are preparing for winter weather duty across northeast Kentucky.

On Friday, crews will pretreat roadways in advance of possible weekend snow by applying brine, or saltwater, to travel lanes. The water evaporates, leaving lines of salt crystals on the pavement that mix with ice or snow to prevent freezing, which assists with snow-removal efforts.

Motorists should watch for slow-moving spray vehicles and other trucks throughout the day and possibly Saturday on highways in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties. Motorists should drive carefully, and avoid following spray trucks too closely.

In addition, salt domes in each county are stocked and snowplows are ready if needed this weekend.

Motorists should note that any time plow or salt trucks are on roadways, then slick travel is possible. Please slow down – speed is the number one factor in wintertime crashes – buckle up and maintain a “space cushion” between vehicles to ensure maneuverability.

During winter storm operations, Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 crews work 12-hour shifts using more than thousands of tons of salt and more than 75 snow plows, salt spreaders and other equipment to keep 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky state highways passable.

You can learn more about snow removal efforts, including maps of snowplow priority routes for each county, by visiting the Transportation Cabinet’s online snow page at http://SnowKY.ky.gov.