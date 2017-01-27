Ky. Human Rights Commission Sides with Pregnant Worker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights has ruled that a nursing and rehab facility in Berea discriminated against an employee because of her pregnancy.

The commission’s board of commissioners says the Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility discriminated against Lacy M. Clements in 2014. The board ordered the company pay $69,000 to Clements. The board says in a release Clements was capable of performing her essential job functions with reasonable accommodations.

The employer had asked her to take an unpaid 30-day leave after Clements became pregnant. A note from her doctor stipulated a weight-lifting limit and warned her to stay away from harsh cleaning chemicals. The company refused to allow her to keep working.

The commission’s final order may be appealed to the appropriate circuit court.

