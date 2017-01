DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police on Friday asked for the public’s help in finding 19-year old Stephanie Hensley, of Falmouth, who Troopers say is wanted on drug charges out of Boone County.

Investigators say Hensley may be in the Pendleton or Bracken County areas.

She is approximately five foot two inches tall with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 6 at 859-428-1212 or your local law enforcement agency.