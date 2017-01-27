Kentucky Defeats Florida in ‘Big Blue Slam’ Blood Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky blood donors topped Florida this week, 1,653-to-1,569 in the ninth annual Big Blue Slam blood drive.

“Thanks to Cat fans who rolled up their sleeves this week, at our donor centers, blood drives and Rupp Arena. While it’s always good to win Slam, their generosity couldn’t have come at a better time with winter weather heading our way,” said Martha Osborne, Kentucky Blood Center’s Executive Director of Marketing and Recruitment. “And now that we’ve beaten them in the blood battle, let’s beat them on the court next month.”

The friendly competition between Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Gainesville pits fans of the Cats and the Gators to see who can donate the most blood the last week in January.

Kentucky now leads the competition against Florida, 5-to-4.

To find more about Kentucky Blood Center, visit kybloodcenter.org.