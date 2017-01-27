Icy Conditions Lead to Multiple Wrecks on I75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Multiple accidents early Friday morning forced the shutdown of a stretch of I75 in both directions.

Police and firefighters responded to accidents involving three semi-trucks between mile markers 108-115.

The first happened at around 2:40 a.m. when a semi overturned, blocking three lanes of traffic.

Two other semi-trucks slid off the road. One of the trucks was involved in a wreck with a car.

The driver of that car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

I75 was closed in both directions while crews worked to clean up and salt trucks treated the roads.