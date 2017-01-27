Girls on the Run Spring Season

Heidi Guckenberger and Maresha Howard drop by the studio to tell Katie Solove about the upcoming spring season of Girls on the Run Central Kentucky.

Girls on the Run Central Kentucky is a nonprofit that works with girls in the 3rd – 8th grade in 14 counties in central Kentucky, inspiring them to be healthy, joyful and self confident by using a fun experienced-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.

The spring 10-week season begins the week of 2/6. Teams of girls will meet twice a week (75 minutes each) to complete the GOTR curriculum. At the conclusion of the season, all teams will come together for the GOTR 5K presented by Buchart Orthodontics on 4/22 at 9:00am at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Registration for 3rd – 8th grade girls is open. We are also recruiting volunteers to help with the program and at our 5K.

Register at gotrcentralky.org, or get additional information at (859) 268-4687