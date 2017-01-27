It’s Girl Scout Cookie Season

From Thin Mints to Do-si-dos to Peanut Butter Patties, who doesn’t love the tasty cookies from the Girl Scouts?! This year marks 100 years since the Girl Scouts began their annual cookies sales drive. Today, President (Erin Yates) & Vice-President (Natalie Shoemaker) of Girl Scouts Troop 1262 tell us some of the history about the organization and the new flavor they’re selling this year.

For more information send them an email at KyGirlScoutTroop1262@gmail.com or give them a ring at (859) 771-5703.