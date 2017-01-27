Franklin Co. Father Pleads Guilty in Abuse Case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man accused of criminal abuse after his children were found living in deplorable conditions pleaded guilty in court on Friday.

26-year-old Andrew Powell was charged with three counts of criminal abuse, but a plea deal eased those charges to 2nd degree.

Powell’s wife, Kimberly Powell admitted to neglecting their three children back in December of 2016. She also plead guilty to amended charges of three counts of 2nd-degree criminal abuse.

Their charges stem from an investigation into the children’s well-being initiated by the Franklin County Sheriff in July of 2016, when his office began receiving reports from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

According to the Sheriff, the investigation found that the windows of the home the children were living in were covered with black plastic, blocking out any sunlight. The children were also routinely locked in a bedroom alone with a makeshift lock made with a shoestring. Investigators say all three of the children were severely malnourished, and there was little food in the home. Detectives also say the home had a strong smell of feces and urine, and that bugs were seen crawling on the counters and walls.

The children themselves had not been to see a doctor in two to three years, according to the Sheriff, who adds they were found in heavily soiled diapers, with caked feces on their hands, and dark stains on their mattresses.

Andrew Powell’s sentencing is scheduled for March 10th.