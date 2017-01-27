Windy for your Saturday, but with some sunshine

Layers were a must today if you were outside. Temperatures stayed in the 30s through the afternoon, but with breezy conditions, it felt more like the 20s in spots. Flurries and light snow showers will be possible into the early overnight hours before tapering off. It will be another frigid night with temperatures dropping around the mid 20s. Some slick spots are possible on the roads tonight and tomorrow morning thanks to lingering moisture and the cold, so slow down. We’ll stay dry for Saturday and see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming around 40 degrees. We’ll be closer to average before dropping again Sunday. A few flurries will be possible late Saturday into Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll see a chance for accumulating snow on Sunday. Most of Central Kentucky could see ½” to 1” with accumulations between 1 to 2 inches in Eastern Kentucky. Temperatures Sunday will hover right around the freezing mark and drop into the low 20s overnight into Monday. Snow showers will be scattered in nature through a good portion of the day Sunday before becoming more widespread by the evening hours. That’s when we will see the best chance for accumulating snow. Snow showers look to end overnight into Monday, but there will still be snow and slick spots for the Monday morning commute. Temperatures stay cold and in the low to mid 30s Monday with partly cloudy skies. By Tuesday, temperatures will jump back into the mid to upper 40s with a late chance for a mix. Some of this could linger into early Wednesday. We’ll see mainly dry conditions next week with temperatures warming back into the 40s and around the average.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar