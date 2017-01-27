Ex-Doctor Convicted in Drugs-for-Cash Scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Louisville doctor who was forced to surrender his license has been found guilty on more than two dozen federal counts but acquitted of the most serious charges of causing two patients’ deaths.

U.S. Attorney John Kuhn said 71-year-old George Kudmani would typically charge first-time patients $75 for a gynecological exam but on subsequent visits would give them pain pills, including Oxycodone, without an exam for $35 in cash.

The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2ktFh76 ) reports that a federal jury on Wednesday found Kudmani guilty on 26 of 29 counts, including health care fraud and unlawful distribution of controlled substances. He was acquitted on two counts of health care fraud resulting in a patient’s death.

Kudmani could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison in June.

