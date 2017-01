MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Eastern Rockcastle Water Association has issued a boil water advisory for all customers in the Sand Springs area.

Customers should bring all water to a rolling boil,let it boil for three minutes, then let it cool before using, or should use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

