3 Teens Charged with Shoplifting from Lexington Business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three teens have been accused of shoplifting from a Lexington store.

Police say two 18-year-olds and one 19-year-old, none of whom have been identified, have been cited on a shoplifting misdemeanor charge, after they reportedly stole cell phone cases and phone charges earlier this week from Lexington Phone Repair.

The shop owner told police that when he chased after them, one of the girls fought and then bit him.

Police say the owner has decided not to pursue assault charges .