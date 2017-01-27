2 Sought After Suspects Evade Deputies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Warren County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating two suspects he says got away from deputies after a high speed pursuit.

The Sheriff says deputies were trying to find Matthew Whittaker, 29, who was wanted by law enforcement. Following a tip that Whittaker was in the area of Wayne Watt Road, deputies say they found him driving a white Chrysler Sebring, but when they tried to pull him over he took off toward Girkin Boiling Springs Road.

Deputies say Whittaker continued driving recklessly until he hit a fence and went into a ditch on Shady Land Church Road. Whittaker got out of the car with a passenger, identified as 35-year-old Leslie Matlock, and ran on foot into a nearby wooded area, according to deputies.

Investigators tried to locate the two using K-9 units, but were unable to find them. The two remain at large.

In addition to his original charges, Whittaker, along with Matlock, will now face additional charges of fleeing or evading, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking, and criminal mischief.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either Whittaker or Matlock is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.