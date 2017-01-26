Breezy and cold heading into your Friday

Winter is back! Temperatures have dropped a good 20 plus degrees from yesterday. Wednesday’s highs were nearing 60 degrees, but today it was a much different story. Temperatures through a good portion of the day settled in the upper 30s with high temperatures set much earlier. A cold front has been ushering in arctic air throughout the overnight. Winds are not helping matters either. They have been out of the west from 10 to 15 mph at times with gusts near 20 mph. A few flurries were flying around this afternoon and we will continue to see a chance for flurries tonight and into your Friday. Temperatures overnight will settle into the upper 20s with wind chills in the low to mid 20s. It will be a frigid start to your Friday with wind chills still in the 20s, so bundle up. Make sure the kids wear layers as they wait for the bus tomorrow morning. Friday’s highs will stay cold and in the upper 30s with flurries and mostly cloudy skies. The weekend will stay cold with highs Saturday closer to 40 degrees and Sunday with temperatures dropping back into the mid 30s. Saturday will be dry with some sunshine, but we will see snow chances moving in for Sunday. Right now, forecast models are showing a possible 1 inch snow accumulation. These models will continue to update and give us a better picture of expected snow totals. It looks like the best chance for accumulating snow showers will be in Eastern Kentucky toward Sunday night and into Monday morning. In far eastern counties, snow totals could range from 1 to 3 inches. We’ll keep you posted as updated become available. Snow showers look to taper off Monday morning before drying out into next week. We’ll see some sunshine and temperatures warming back into the 40s by next week.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar